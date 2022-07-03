Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans celebrate Independence Day at Lake Palestine festival

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated Independence Day Saturday at the second Festival at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine.

“Yea it feels really good out here the waters great and crisp not too cold not too hot life is good,” says Keith Wilson. Keith Wilson came out to celebrate the Independence Day festival with his family.

A portion of proceeds from the event was given to the Wounded Warrior Project, a national organization that aids veterans who have suffered injuries.

Dasha and Jacob Bowen are the founders of Specialized Collective that organized the festival. “This is our biggest festival of the year we do have some smaller beach parties here about once a month,” according to Dasha Bowen.

