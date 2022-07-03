Garland police issue amber alert for kidnapped teen

GARLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old girl was taken against her will by her ex-boyfriend, according to Garland police.

A witness said Yadhira Monserrat Medina, 17, was dragged into a White Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim, according to police. The vehicle left the 3200 block of West Buckingham Road traveling west, driven by a third person. Police were called Saturday just after 8:30 p.m.

Police describe the victim Yadhira Monserrat Medina as 5 feet, 150 pounds, with reddish-brown hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and carrying a black backpack. Investigators believe she is in danger.

David Emanuel Maldonado (Garland Police Department)

The suspect, David Emanuel Maldonado, 20, is approximately 5′ 7″, around 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

If you know the whereabouts of Medina or Maldonado call 911, or 972-485-4840.

