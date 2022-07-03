Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County

Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.(Photo submitted to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Jimmy Williams:

“Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside.

911 callers reported that the occupants were trapped and critically injured. The NWFD crew on duty at the New Waverly station responded immediately and soon arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged and multiple critically injured victims.

The first of several Walker County EMS crews soon arrived, while 911 Dispatchers called for multiple medical helicopters to land on the freeway.

An additional NWFD crew from the station on Hwy 75 arrived and together Firefighters and EMS crews began extricating the trapped victims from the car, including three adults who went into cardiac arrest on the scene. CPR was initiated on all three, with one adult eventually pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported to area hospitals. The remaining adult and both children were each flown by medical helicopters with serious injuries.

An engine company from the Huntsville Fire Department coordinated the landing zone for three helicopters and multiple law enforcement units responded along with TxDOT to secure the scene and begin the crash investigation.”

