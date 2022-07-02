Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers with heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder for today. As we’ve already seen this morning, the heavy rain will create a flooding concern in areas where we see continuous rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible today, please be safe and mindful of water on the roads. Activity on radar will taper off this afternoon, though a few showers could continue this evening. As far as temperatures go, highs today will be in the mid and upper 80s, low 90s for some.

Tomorrow, another chance for rain, but much lower than today’s. Temperatures will be quite warmer, with highs forecast in the upper 90s. Monday, the Fourth of July, will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 90s. The trend of mostly sunny and upper 90s will continue through the week, with the triple digits likely making their return to East Texas. As of this morning, it looks like the next chance for rain after this weekend could be next Friday, unless we see an active sea breeze this week. Time will tell. Have a great Saturday.

