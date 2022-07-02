Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today we had some very nice coverage of showers and thunderstorms due in part to the tropical low that moved through just yesterday. Spotty showers will remain possible throughout the evening and overnight, but coverage will be quite low. Partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions prevail overnight and early tomorrow morning. Sunday will start off warm in the middle 70s, but since we won’t have more than a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, temperatures are going to climb fast. Highs on average for tomorrow will reach into the middle 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Be sure you are ready for the heat if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures quickly jump back up into the upper 90s to 100 degrees for Independence Day. Anyone planning on spending the better part of the day outside should have an ample supply of water with them, as well as somewhere shaded to cool off. Please keep a close eye on the kiddos and the elderly as heat index values could easily reach 105 degrees. No rain in the forecast for our Monday, so any remaining firework shows will be able to go off without a hindrance from the weather. Skies stay dry Tuesday through Thursday of next week as highs remain in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. A few showers look to move in on Friday, then an upper-level disturbance just might bring better chances for showers and storms, as well as a brief reprieve from the oppressive heat.

