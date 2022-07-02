Palestine man in custody after fatal shooting

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department reports a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 1400 block of N. Jackson Just before 4 a.m.

The man was taken to Palestine Regional ER where he died.

The suspect fled the location but detectives identified the suspect as Julio Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine. Castillo-Machado was found by detectives while searching a property in the 300 block of FM 19 in Neches.

Castillo-Machado, 40, of Palestine was charged with murder and is being held in the Anderson County Jail with a bond of $800,000.

“Based on what we know, the suspect and victim knew each other and have had an ongoing feud with each other,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said.“

