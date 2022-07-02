Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students

J.L. Everhart Elementary School
J.L. Everhart Elementary School(Longview ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Longview ISD has released a statement regarding arrests made within the district.

The district’s community relations officer, Matthew Prosser, said that Longview ISD is aware that arrests have been made “as a result of the district’s October 2021 report to law enforcement of suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary.”

He added that the district expects that more arrests are coming in the coming days. It was not made clear whether those arrested were teachers or other staff members.

Superintendent James Wilcox said, “Once we have confirmation and an opportunity to review and confirm the charges, we will issue a statement and provide the Longview ISD community with whatever information we are permitted to release. We are committed in our partnership with the Longview Police Department in seeking justice for these children so we must be mindful not to speak in haste and jeopardize prosecution.”

