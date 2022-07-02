Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County game warden urges driver sobriety, boater safety July 4 weekend

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An increased presence by East Texas law enforcement this holiday weekend on the roadways and the waterways is part of an ongoing effort to not only enforce the rules but stop impaired driving.

A cooperative effort through the Department of Public Safety’s “Operation Holiday” will run July 2 through July 4, targeting drivers who violate traffic laws.

Game wardens will also be out in force stopping boaters to be sure all safety rules are observed and checking for impaired drivers.

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long talks about why the message is repeated each holiday period.

