Friday’s Rose City Airfest high-flying success in support of veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second annual Rose City Airfest amazed everyone in attendance Friday night with acrobatic feats and amazing displays of aircraft.

The AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow and the B-25 Devil Dog were just a few of the highlights of tonight’s air show.

Staff Sergeant Jacob Stephens is a non-commissioned officer in charge of public affairs for the aviation demonstration team. He travels to 25 airshows around the country to show off the combat capabilities of the A-10 aircraft.

“So our job is to go out to recruit, train and inspire the next generation of airman and the way we do that is by showing off this aircraft and what all it can do,” Stephens said.

Vicky Patsel is the operations coordinator at Camp V.

“So the affiliation that Camp V has with the air show is that we are the benefactors,” said Patsel.

Ticket sales and all proceeds made from this event will benefit veterans who are clients of Camp V.

“Today’s air show will also help out veterans involved in the Wounded Warrior Project,” says Patsel.

Wounded Warrior is a separate organization from Camp V that raises awareness, to honor, and to empower wounded United States Military Warriors around the country.

Kymiah Kemp attended the Rose City Airfest, and said it is her second time

“It feels good. I like it here; we come every time we have an airshow cause we live by the airport,” said Kemp.

Kemp says seeing the pilots flying inspires her.

“It inspires me to become a pilot,” said Kemp.

