Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday’s Rose City Airfest high-flying success in support of veterans

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second annual Rose City Airfest amazed everyone in attendance Friday night with acrobatic feats and amazing displays of aircraft.

The AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Pitts Raptor SCR Airshow and the B-25 Devil Dog were just a few of the highlights of tonight’s air show.

Staff Sergeant Jacob Stephens is a non-commissioned officer in charge of public affairs for the aviation demonstration team. He travels to 25 airshows around the country to show off the combat capabilities of the A-10 aircraft.

“So our job is to go out to recruit, train and inspire the next generation of airman and the way we do that is by showing off this aircraft and what all it can do,” Stephens said.

Vicky Patsel is the operations coordinator at Camp V.

“So the affiliation that Camp V has with the air show is that we are the benefactors,” said Patsel.

Ticket sales and all proceeds made from this event will benefit veterans who are clients of Camp V.

“We are the benefactors of today’s proceeds from everything that is going on here today, so it is our only fundraiser that we have,” says Patsel.

“Today’s air show will also help out veterans involved in the Wounded Warrior Project,” says Patsel.

Wounded Warrior is a separate organization from Camp V that raises awareness, to honor, and to empower wounded United States Military Warriors around the country.

“It is our only fundraiser that we actually have all year long,” says Patsel.

Kymiah Kemp attended the Rose City Airfest, and said it is her second time

“It feels good. I like it here; we come every time we have an airshow cause we live by the airport,” said Kemp.

Kemp says seeing the pilots flying inspires her.

“It inspires me to become a pilot,” said Kemp.

Related coverage:

Retired Air Force general says Rose City Airfest highlights military aviation’s impact on nation

2nd annual Rose City Airfest begins with pilot reception honoring veterans

Organizers busy preparing for Friday night’s Rose City Airfest

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Christian Martinez
Officials release mugshot of man arrested in connection with migrant deaths in San Antonio
Ryan Moreland Jr.
5-year-old boy reported missing in Jacksonville found safe
NET Health's community spread map was last updated on Thursday, June 30.
NET Health: COVID-19 community spread levels increasing across East Texas
Smith County Fire Marshal: Plane crash reported near Big Sandy was a false alarm

Latest News

J.L. Everhart Elementary School
Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students
ROSE CITY AIRFEST KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-1-22
Friday’s Rose City Airfest high-flying success in support of veterans
SPORTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-1-22
SPORTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-1-22
Following in grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Following in great-grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day