LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The northbound side of Loop 287 is shut down due to a one-vehicle accident in which an 18-wheeler partially slid off the road on the 69 south overpass. No injuries were reported.

The northbound ramp in front of Cafe’ Del Rio is also blocked. Avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

