SNAP benefits extended through July to help 1.4 million Texans feed their families

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allotments are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.

“We’re proud to support Texans in providing healthy, nutritious meals for their families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “With these benefits, not only can families buy food at the grocery store and farmers market, but also buy seeds to grow their own food throughout the summer.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

The emergency July allotments are in addition to the more than $7.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

