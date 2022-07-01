Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Over $450K seized in Mt. Enterprise traffic stop

Cash seized
Cash seized((Source: Henderson Police Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - Over $450,000 was seized after a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise Thursday.

According to the Henderson Police Department, at 1:15 a.m. on June 30, officers with the Henderson Police Department, working a joint task force with Mount Enterprise Marshal John Randolph, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 259 in Mount Enterprise.

During the traffic stop the H.P.D. Officer noted several behaviors and travel plans that are consistent with criminal activity. The H.P.D. Officer asked and received consent to search by both occupants of the vehicle.

During the search a large amount of U.S. currency, totaling over $450,000 was located. After further investigation the currency is believed to be derived from criminal activity, which later was seized pending a seizure forfeiture hearing.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Christian Martinez
Officials release mugshot of man arrested in connection with migrant deaths in San Antonio
Smith County Fire Marshal: Plane crash reported near Big Sandy was a false alarm
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Jacksonville man sentenced in friend’s accidental shooting death
The prices come down between 6 and 10 p.m. every evening. Shaikh said they’ve noticed that’s...
Tyler gas station promising lowest fuel prices to help community

Latest News

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Burn bans issued in 16 East Texas counties
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County sheriff responds to concerns over recent dog abuse arrest
Historic plane at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Organizers busy preparing for Friday night’s Rose City Airfest
The East Texas Weekend's Jade Allen takes off in B-29 super fortress
The East Texas Weekend's Jade Allen takes off in B-29 super fortress