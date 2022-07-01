Over $450K seized in Mt. Enterprise traffic stop

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - Over $450,000 was seized after a traffic stop in Mount Enterprise Thursday.

According to the Henderson Police Department, at 1:15 a.m. on June 30, officers with the Henderson Police Department, working a joint task force with Mount Enterprise Marshal John Randolph, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 259 in Mount Enterprise.

During the traffic stop the H.P.D. Officer noted several behaviors and travel plans that are consistent with criminal activity. The H.P.D. Officer asked and received consent to search by both occupants of the vehicle.

During the search a large amount of U.S. currency, totaling over $450,000 was located. After further investigation the currency is believed to be derived from criminal activity, which later was seized pending a seizure forfeiture hearing.

This case is still under investigation.

