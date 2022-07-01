Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Organizers busy preparing for Friday night’s Rose City Airfest

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning, pilots and event organizers are busy preparing the viewing areas and runways at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for tonight’s Rose City Airfest.

Emergency crews, security, performers, and volunteers are hard at work to create a successful event for Camp V.

Jade Allen with The East Texas Weekend was able to fly in a B-29 super fortress from World War II. Better known as “Doc”, this bomber is one of only two remaining flying today.

Gates open at 2 p.m and the airshow starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase flights in some of the historic planes through Sunday.

