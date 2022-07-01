Man arrested after barricaded standoff with Texarkana police

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police responded to an incident at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 in the 200 block of Jerome Street.

Officials say a man called them in reference to a domestic dispute and claimed to be a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, police found he had barricaded himself inside a home.

The man also allegedly told police there was another person injured inside the home.

At around 11 p.m., officials confirmed they arrested the man and that another person was transported for treatment. The condition of that person is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updated.

