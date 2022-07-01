Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police looking for pair who robbed mall jewelry store

The male and female both then ran out with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.(Longview Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman who they say robbed a jewelry store in the mall.

The robbery happened on Friday at around 1:25 p.m.. Police were called to Kay Jewelers in Longview Mall when the store’s employee told them a male and female posed as customers by walking in the store and asking to look at jewelry. Then, the male suspect pulled a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the employee.

The male and female both then ran out with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Officers were able to retrieve a picture of the suspects. The male was wearing a white baseball cap, a red shirt and black pants. He also has the word “King” tattooed on his neck and chest, and “Sir Prince X 10/20″ on his right forearm.

The female was wearing a white tank top and shorts, and had her hair in a bun.

Police ask that if you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867. You can also notify them online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

