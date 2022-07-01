KLTV’s Mark Scirto joins Smith County fire marshal, Tyler fire chief as recipients of 2022 W.T “Doc” Ballard Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, and Tyler Fire Chief David Coble received NET Health’s 2022 W.T “Doc” Ballard Award for excellence in public health on Thursday evening.

NET Health recognized Brooks, Scirto, and Coble for their contributions to public health and safety in East Texas.

Mark Scirto has kept East Texans safe and prepared for all kinds of weather conditions for decades. From 1987 through 1991 he was the original Daybreak meteorologist for the station, then returned as chief meteorologist in 1994. During that time he has kept East Texans informed of public health emergencies related to weather, such as tornado outbreaks, droughts and floods. He has also taken a proactive stance by educating area schoolchildren as part of KLTV’s Project Tornado program.

“I want to thank you all for even considering me for this award,” Scirto said to those gathered at the ceremony, which included his wife of 40 years, Beth, as well as several of his children and grandchildren.

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks and Tyler Fire Chief David Coble were recognized for their efforts with the emergency operation center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I share this award with everyone that was involved and the citizens of Smith County, because that’s what it took, the citizens to come together to really put our heads together and figure out how we were going to do this on our own,” says Brooks.

Multiple recipients have received the NET Health W.T “Doc” Ballard award for more than 10 years. The board members of NET Health vote on which nominee will receive this annual award.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.