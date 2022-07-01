Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police are searching for a missing child.

According to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Police Department, they are searching for a five-year-old boy. The post stated he is a black male with no shirt or shoes. He is reportedly wearing dark blue shorts with an orange stripe. He is described as 3 foot 7 inches and was last seen near Austin and Canada Streets in Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville police, a command post is set up in the front parking lot of East Side Elementary School on the Beaumont street side. If anyone would like to volunteer in the search, please check in at the command post first.

A post from the City of Jacksonville said the child’s name is Ryan Moreland Jr. He goes by RJ. He has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

A photo of the child is not immediately available. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 903.586.2546.

