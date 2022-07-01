Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma, pilot survives

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a downed aircraft near Lake Texoma Friday.

OHP says the pilot, a 50-year-old man, flew too low when he hit power lines in the Johnson Creek area before crashing.

They say the pilot is alive and is expected to recover.

“We don’t work a lot of aircraft collisions or crashes around here,” said OHP Lt. Brian Fugate. “It’s very surprising for a helicopter because they can’t control their landing as easily as an airplane would have but it’s very surprising that he’s okay, excited about that.”

According to the southeastern electric co-op, the incident knocked power out for about 160 people in the mead area.

Officials add the incident also started a fire.

The FAA has been notified and the area will be secured for its investigation.

OHP says flying too low can result in a fine.

This is a developing story.

