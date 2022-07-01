Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue for the rest of the day with a few isolated showers here and there. Heavier rainfall looks to stay in southeastern counties and will die out this evening. As this tropical moisture spreads northward, chances for rain continue in the forecast through the weekend. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially in the afternoon hours. Then one or two isolated showers are possible Sunday. By Sunday evening, the low pressure moves farther northeast and away from East Texas bringing dry weather back to the forecast. Expect much of next week to be a typical July forecast with hot, humid conditions every day.

