Court of Appeals upholds life sentence for Gladewater man

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 12th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the life sentence given to a Gladewater man convicted of beating and strangling his girlfriend.

Joshua David Verhoef was found guilty by an Upshur County jury on April 20, 2021. He was said to be high on methamphetamine when he was arrested following the an incident where he beat and strangled his girlfriend in 2020. Verhoef had more than 20 previous criminal convictions prior to this trial, including felony convictions. Verhoef attempted to appeal his 2021 conviction with claims of insufficient evidence as well as flawed instructions to the jury. All points of error were denied and overruled, leaving the life sentence to stand.

