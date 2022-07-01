City of Nacogdoches unveils new emergency alert system instead

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Nacogdoches announced a new way to alert residents about emergencies.

Nac Wise is an emergency alert system that notifies the citizens of Nacogdoches if an emergency is in their area.

Public information officer Bethanie Mehl said that this system maps out exactly where an emergency is happening and sends alerts to the people in that area.

“it’s basically an emergency alert system. If we have to use it, it means something is going on in your area. We can send personalized messages just through a click” Mehl said.

Nacogdoches had an alert system in the past, but Nac Wise now allows for all citizens to stay informed.

For example, the internet is not required to register your household and the emergency messages are sent in both English and Spanish

“It was a good system; it was the first one we ever had,” Mehl said. “It was just outdated. There was nothing wrong with it. It was just time to upgrade.”

Nac Wise also allows for family members outside of Nacogdoches to register to get emergency alerts for the area around their loved ones’ homes.

“The goal is always to better reach our community, have a better source of communicating with the community,” Mehl said. “The goal is to stay as transparent as possible in times of emergencies. This is going to be one of the best ways to communicate with the whole community.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.