Boil water notice for southern part of Nacogdoches rescinded

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice that had been issued for the southern part of Nacogdoches has been rescinded.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 7/1/2022.

The notice had been issued after a major water leak on the south loop in Nacogdoches.

