Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a man who was attempting to break into his home.(Oleg_0 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in Southern California are investigating a home invasion where a homeowner shot one of the intruders.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a residence regarding a burglary in progress.

Authorities said homeowner Joe Teague, 93, told dispatch he had several people at gunpoint in his home. Arriving deputies found one of the intruders, 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, suffering found a gunshot wound.

Ortega was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that several people ran away from the man’s home just before authorities arrived.

Investigators reported that several people, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s home when the shooting occurred, and the homeowner was unharmed in the incident.

According to authorities, the 93-year-old was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and returned home. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Fireworks displayed on shelf.
Burn ban, firework safety in Smith County ahead of July 4 weekend
Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats
Smith County Fire Marshal: Plane crash reported near Big Sandy was a false alarm
Christian Martinez
Officials release mugshot of man arrested in connection with migrant deaths in San Antonio

Latest News

‘There’s still good people:’ Gladewater neighbors help woman with overwhelming yard cleanup
‘There’s still good people:’ Gladewater neighbors help woman with overwhelming yard cleanup
Nac Wise
Nac City Alert System
Sheryia Grant Third Arrest
Third suspect indicted in connection with burning, beating death of Kilgore woman Sheryia Grant
Covid In East Texas
Covid In East Texas
Union Grove Rocket Program
Union Grove High School students build, launch rocket