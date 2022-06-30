Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Westbound traffic at Longview’s W. Marshall Ave., N. High St. blocked due to wreck

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Westbound traffic at the intersection of W. Marshall Ave. and N. High St. is blocked in the wake of a wreck that occurred Thursday morning.

The Longview Police Department posted the traffic alert on its Facebook page.

Motorists traveling through that part of Longview should use caution and expect delays. Be on the lookout for emergency personnel.

