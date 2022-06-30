Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Gladewater homeowner gets housekeeping help from unlikely source

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - After being cited by a city ordinance and facing a possible fine, a Gladewater homeowner gets a surprise cleaning of her property.    

Many municipalities have ordinances that require properties to be groomed and clean, and finding those violations is the job of a city code enforcement officer. Officer Maria Tidwell of Gladewater initially cited a homeowner for mounds of trash heaped on her property. But after learning the homeowner’s story, Tidwell decided to do something to help instead of just issuing a citation. Tidwell talks about how she enlisted the help of a local church to solve the homeowner’s problem.

