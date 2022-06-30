Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV) - The city council of Uvalde, the city that was the scene of a devastating mass shooting that killed 19 inside an elementary school, held a special meeting on Thursday regarding the shooting and moving forward safely.

The parents of several children who died in the shooting spoke up, voicing anger at city and county leaders’, perceived lack of compassion, and lack of action from the district attorney, among other issues. Watch the whole council meeting in the video above.

