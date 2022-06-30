Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting

‘What is the city doing to help our kids, our city, our families?’ one mother asked.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV) - The city council of Uvalde, the city that was the scene of a devastating mass shooting that killed 19 inside an elementary school, held a special meeting on Thursday regarding the shooting and moving forward safely.

The parents of several children who died in the shooting spoke up, voicing anger at city and county leaders’, perceived lack of compassion, and lack of action from the district attorney, among other issues. Watch the whole council meeting in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats
Fireworks displayed on shelf.
Burn ban, firework safety in Smith County ahead of July 4 weekend
Smith County Fire Marshal: Plane crash reported near Big Sandy was a false alarm
Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers

Latest News

Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
UMC 500 HAAS
New technology helping students at TSTC learn more in the art of precision machinery
Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Jasper County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, gun
Texas Education Agency
TEA requiring schools to comply with new school safety rules by Sept. 1