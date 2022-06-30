Upshur County commissioners vote on ‘housekeeping’ measure regarding school resource officers

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked to Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hazel about a vote in commissioner’s court pertaining to a Union Grove ISD school resource officer’s salary.

“Today was just a housekeeping maneuver,” Hazel said.

The chief deputy said the commissioners were simply adjusting the salary of one of the school resource officers employed by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He explained that the UCSO has six resource officers who work at schools in the county.

Each year, the sheriff’s office has to notify county commissioners of increases to officers’ salaries because the county and the school districts share the cost of their salaries, Hazel said.

