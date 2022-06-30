Tyler gas station promising lowest fuel prices to help community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As one car leaves, another pulls in for the cheapest gas prices in Tyler, at Mahi Food Mart. They’re a family owned business and have been in Tyler for four and a half years. Co-owner Daniel Shaikh said a few months ago they chose to lower their prices.

“We started noticing our customers were grabbing change and stuff like that or putting two dollars in gas just to make ends meet,” he said. “Pumping a gallon on the way to work, then when they come back. So we tried to do our part and we lowered the price as much as we could.”

The prices come down between 6 and 10 p.m. every evening. Shaikh said they’ve noticed that’s the most convenient time for customers. Anthony Brenneman has been a customer with them and said he was confused at first as to how they were doing this.

“You pay this much to get gas in but how could he drop it ten cents like that? But he does. And he says he does it for the community. He’s not asking for anything in return, he’s just helping us out,” Brenneman said.

Cheyenne is a new customer after learning of their prices.

“It used to take me like $50 to fill up and now it’s costing me closer to 80. Here with the prices they’re at it just cost me 57 to fill up, which like I said, other places, it’s $80,” she said.

Shaikh said they have lost revenue but that’s a sacrifice they’re willing to make to help others. They are also noticing people coming in and buying more in the store, which they say helps.

“We are a small store, we’re not a big brand or anything, we don’t have multiple chains of stores or anything like that,” Shaikh said. “We just did it so our immediate neighborhood can benefit from it. But I guess word got spread and then it helped more people out than what we imagined.”

Cheyenne said she commutes a short distance but lately has found herself filling up twice a week.

“I just think it’s really cool that they’re doing this for the community. I know I saw his post saying he’s losing money doing this but I think it’s helping a lot of people,” she said. “I know I have friends that have had trouble even getting to work cause they can hardly afford to put gas in their car to get to work.”

They said they plan to keep doing this as long as they can. Tonight and tomorrow’s price is $4.09 a gallon for regular unleaded gas.

They are at 4725 Troup Hwy in Tyler. To keep up with prices, visit their Facebook page.

