Triumphant Life Church a total loss after Wednesday night fire

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A fire has left Triumphant Life Church in Hudson a total loss after pastor Rick Hanes noticed smoke coming from the roof vents shortly after 6:15 Wednesday evening. Hudson fire marshal Joe Burton says no one was hurt and his crew was able to respond quickly.

“I believe it was the pastor, showed up yesterday evening to open the church for services and when they opened the doors, the church was filled with smoke,” said Burton. “They called 911, and then as soon as they did, our guys were already at the station and then they responded fairly quickly.”

The Hudson fire department’s mutual aid agreement allowed crews from all over Angelina County and from apple springs to assist in putting out the fire. Burton says his crew made entry using a thermal imager to locate the fire, but the intensity of the heat forced them to back out and begin defensive operations.

“One of the issues that we had with this fire is that we kept running out of water,” said Burton. “There is a hydrant that is just a couple hundred feet from where we are standing and it has been out of service for some time.”

Hudson and Woodlawn water serve the area of the fire. Burton says they had to get a tanker shuttle going because of the lack of a usable nearby fire hydrant. He says the hoses on the trucks would have been able to reach the hydrant, and it is possible that they may have been able to do more if the nearby fire hydrant was working.

“We have approached the Hudson water supply several times and have been told there are not enough hydrants out of service yet for anyone to come and repair them,” said Burton.

