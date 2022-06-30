Third suspect indicted in connection with burning, beating death of Kilgore woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A third person has been indicted and arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Kilgore woman.

A Smith County grand jury on June 9 indicted Edward Brager on a charge of capital murder in connection with the death of Sheryia Grant. Grant was reported missing in August of 2016 and was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. A previous indictment states that Allen Lamont Sutton Jr. and Laneshia Lashae Young struck Grant with a blunt object and set her on fire on Aug. 20, 2016, killing her. The latest indictment alleges that Brager performed the same actions as Sutton and Young.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.

Previous reporting:

