Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Third suspect indicted in connection with burning, beating death of Kilgore woman

Edward Brager
Edward Brager(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A third person has been indicted and arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Kilgore woman.

A Smith County grand jury on June 9 indicted Edward Brager on a charge of capital murder in connection with the death of Sheryia Grant. Grant was reported missing in August of 2016 and was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. A previous indictment states that Allen Lamont Sutton Jr. and Laneshia Lashae Young struck Grant with a blunt object and set her on fire on Aug. 20, 2016, killing her. The latest indictment alleges that Brager performed the same actions as Sutton and Young.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.

Previous reporting:

Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats
Fireworks displayed on shelf.
Burn ban, firework safety in Smith County ahead of July 4 weekend
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers

Latest News

A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Jacksonville man sentenced in friend’s accidental shooting death
A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks and Constable Josh Joplin update after plane crash false...
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks and Constable Josh Joplin update after plane crash false alarm