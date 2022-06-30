Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County church total loss after fire

By Stephanie Frazier and Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - A church has burned to the ground on Wednesday evening in Angelina County.

Triumphant Life Church, located at 2508 Bethlehem Rd. in the Hudson area, caught fire Wednesday. Hudson firefighters were called out to battle the fire at around 7 p.m.

According to Hudson VFD Chief Jeff Burns, they were first notified about smoke in the attic space of the church. There was not enough manpower at first, so it was defensive as they called in other departments to assist.

Assisting Hudson firefighters are Central, Moffett, Diboll and Rivercrest fire departments.

The building appears to be a complete loss, Chief Burns said. Fire Marshal Joe Burton has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

The church is located in the Hudson community.
We have a reporter at the scene.

