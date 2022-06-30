Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PHOTOS: 6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain

Officials say a 6-week-old kitten was rescued from a storm drain in Lansing, Michigan. (Source: WILX)
By Jake Draugelis and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - It was a close call for a kitten trapped in a storm drain Wednesday.

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) received a call from a good Samaritan who discovered a kitten in a storm drain located in Lansing, Michigan. ICAC responded to the call, teaming up with the Lansing Public Service Department and Lansing Police Department to get the 6-week-old kitten to safety.

“We think the kitten had been down there for a couple of days based on the condition he’s in,” ICAC director Heidi Williams said. “He’s hypothermic and emaciated, but he’s currently receiving proper treatment at the shelter and is doing well.”

According to WILX, it took the agencies some doing to get the kitten free. For a time, Lansing police had to direct traffic out of the way of those working around the drain while Lansing Public Works brought in a truck to push water and air into the drain to get the kitten to an area where rescuers could get to it.

“We couldn’t have reached this kitten without the help of Lansing Public Works and Lansing Police Department,” Williams said. “It was a great team effort.”

After the rescue, the kitten was taken to an Ingham County shelter, where it is waiting for a new home. In the meantime, ICAC says they’ve given the kitten a name to remember the occasion.

The shelter named the kitten Jordan after East Jordan Iron Works, the manufacturer of the drain cover, ICAC representatives said.

For information about adoption, contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370, or visit the ICACS website.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

