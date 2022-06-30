Palestine man killed in two-vehicle collision near Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday night left a motorcyclist dead near Palestine.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 6:03 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 287 approximately one mile south of Palestine in Anderson county.

The report states that a the driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US 287 behind a 2018 Ford Escape. The motorcyclist attempted to illegally pass the Ford by going to the left into the center turn lane. The Ford also moved left into the center turn lane to make a left turn into a driveway. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the Ford due to its speed and struck the back right of the Ford causing the motorcycle to flip and roll to the right. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and came to rest in the west ditch along with the motorcycle. The Ford stopped on the northbound shoulder.

The driver of the motorcycle, Dakota Boger, 28, of Palestine, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was treated and released at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.