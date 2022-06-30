New technology helping students at TSTC learn more in the art of precision machinery

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A new machine will be helping students at one East Texas campus with machining.

The UMC 500 HAAS machine arrived earlier this week on the Texas State Technical College campus in Marshall. The vertical mill which cost a little over $160,000 will help students in the precision machining technology program learn how to make small products up to mining equipment with the five axis that they will be able to use when working with metal.

“We’re constantly trying to stay with technology or a little bit ahead. So this gives us the ability to really get out there and get the students exposed to better technology, newer technology to where we can teach them and hopefully they will just carry it on into the future,” said Daniel Nixon, Precision Machine Technology Instructor at TSTC.

The machine will be up and operating for the fall semester with two smaller version of the machine expected in as well.

