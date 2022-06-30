Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New technology helping students at TSTC learn more in the art of precision machinery

UMC 500 HAAS
UMC 500 HAAS((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A new machine will be helping students at one East Texas campus with machining.

The UMC 500 HAAS machine arrived earlier this week on the Texas State Technical College campus in Marshall. The vertical mill which cost a little over $160,000 will help students in the precision machining technology program learn how to make small products up to mining equipment with the five axis that they will be able to use when working with metal.

“We’re constantly trying to stay with technology or a little bit ahead. So this gives us the ability to really get out there and get the students exposed to better technology, newer technology to where we can teach them and hopefully they will just carry it on into the future,” said Daniel Nixon, Precision Machine Technology Instructor at TSTC.

The machine will be up and operating for the fall semester with two smaller version of the machine expected in as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats
Fireworks displayed on shelf.
Burn ban, firework safety in Smith County ahead of July 4 weekend
Smith County Fire Marshal: Plane crash reported near Big Sandy was a false alarm
Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers

Latest News

Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
Uvalde City Council Meeting
Uvalde citizens share concerns about future safety during heated city council meeting
Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office
Jasper County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, gun
Texas Education Agency
TEA requiring schools to comply with new school safety rules by Sept. 1