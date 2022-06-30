Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches ISD offers financial incentive program for new teachers, current staff

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Communications director Les Linebarger says Nacogdoches ISD board of administrations pulled together to figure out a way to fill the open positions in the district by approving a financial incentive program for the 2022 - 23 school year.

“We’ve got to fill in those new positions with some news hires, but we also want to recognize the the fact … the loyalty and ability of staff that is already in place, " said the director.

The first incentive is for new teachers coming into the district. They will receive $2,000 by November. Current staff members will be eligible for recruiting incentives, which includes current teachers and those in non- administrative roles.

“Let’s say a custodian knows somebody and directs them this way and they’re hired. That custodian will get that recruiting stipend,” said Linebarger. They will receive $1,000 split in two payments in January 2023 and August 2023.

The retention incentive is for all full-time and part-time staff members. Full time will receive $2,400 and part time will receive $1,200. Those payments will also be split into two payments, one in November and the other in June 2023.

The incentive payments will be coming from the district’s funds balance and grants.

“We are also using some … what’s called ESSER money and this is money that came in the wake of the pandemic and one of the things is making sure we can keep staff... One of the goals of that funding is make sure we can keep staff in the classroom,” said Linebarger.

Linebarger said these incentives will not affect the current 2% pay raise that was approved by the board of trustees in May. According to Linebarger, Nacogdoches ISD has 60 open positions. He says the district has been filling positions steadily since announcing the new incentives.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

