Mayor says Coffee City will not be shutting down, explains plan to move forward

Mayor Frank Serrato
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Mayor Frank Serrato posted a YouTube video on Wednesday to update the city’s residents on the status of city council members and on the rumor that the city was going to be shut down.

Serrato said he has been diligent with the city and the public funds, and that he has kept that promise. However, he said that in May 2022 city council members resigned their positions as a “political ploy” to get him to resign as mayor. He said he will not bow down to that ploy, but will continue to serve the people of Coffee City.

Serrato said that according to in-house legal council, the city will resort to 2021-22 budget that the former council and he approved until new council can be voted in.

He wants to keep the city’s citizens safe, he said, and his goal is to keep the fire department and police department functioning around the clock.

He thanked the fire chief, police chief, court clerk and court assistant for their continuing to do their jobs well for Coffee City.

