Jacksonville man sentenced in friend’s accidental shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old man who accidentally shot another man in the chest and killed him agreed to 10 years of deferred adjudication Thursday.

Christopher Wansley, of Jacksonville, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a manslaughter charge. His bond amount has been set at $250,000.

Wansley appeared in Judge Jack Skeen Jr.’s 241st Judicial District Court Thursday for a plea hearing. As part of the plea agreement, Wansley pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The accidental shooting occurred in July of 2021.

According to the police report, three people were playing with a gun when Wansley “recklessly used the weapon and shot another 17-year-old in the chest.”

Tyler police responded to the apartment at 205 Chimney Rock Drive at 11:45 p.m. on July 3, 2021.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died.

Previous story: Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.