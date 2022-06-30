Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks

Celebrating with fireworks this weekend? Be sure to follow these safety tips! (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Fourth of July holiday begins this weekend, and many families are planning big celebrations.

Fireworks are always exciting on this holiday, but while the majestic explosions are captivating to watch, it is important to remember they come with a risk.

“Respect them. They’re explosives. They’re dangerous,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hoehn-Saric says the Fourth of July holiday is one of the most dangerous times of the year. Last year, there were around 11,500 emergency room visits from fireworks-related injuries.

The injuries are everything from burns to concussions. Some injuries result in death.

“We really see most of our injuries around this time,” he said.

It’s not just fireworks that can cause injuries. Sparklers can be just as dangerous.

“Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees, so it’s like having a blowtorch in your hand,” Hoehn-Saric said.

If you are going to set off your own fireworks, officials recommend the following tips:

  • Make sure it is legal to set them off in your area.
  • Light only one firework at a time.
  • Keep them away from any body parts and from other people.
  • Do not try to re-light a faulty firework.
  • Keep water handy to put out any flames.
  • Don’t ever handle fireworks while impaired.
  • Always monitor your children, and never let them handle fireworks.
  • If you do happen to get a serious burn, seek medical attention immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Jerry Guilliams (Source: Harrison County Jail website)
Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats
Fireworks displayed on shelf.
Burn ban, firework safety in Smith County ahead of July 4 weekend
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers

Latest News

Brazil Johnson was shot and killed this month.
Trans woman killed; family searching for answers
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say
Henderson police seized 2.5 pounds of meth during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Henderson police seize 2.5 pounds of meth during traffic stop
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections