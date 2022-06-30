Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson police seize 2.5 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Henderson police seized 2.5 pounds of meth during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Henderson police seized 2.5 pounds of meth during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - More than two pounds of methamphetamine were seized Wednesday night following a traffic stop in Henderson.

According to a report by the Henderson Police Department, a traffic stop in the 100 block of Highway 79 South for “several traffic violations” resulted in the seizure of 2.47 pounds of meth. During the stop, the officer on scene said they noted “several behaviors consistent with criminal activity,” at which point they asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle. The driver denied the request, resulting in a K9 unit being called to the scene to perform an open-air sniff around the vehicle’s exterior. The K9 then apparently gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, resulting in the officer conducting a probable cause search at which point the 2.47 pounds of meth were allegedly discovered in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on-site and booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance over 400 grams. No name was released as police said the investigation is still ongoing.

