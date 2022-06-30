Harris County district judge temporarily blocks pre-Roe v. Wade ban

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Abortion providers in Texas are again allowed to perform abortions after a Harris County district court judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking a ban that was in place before the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, The Supreme court issued an opinion overturning the constitutional protection of abortions.

Judge Christine Weems ruled that this restriction prevents the state of Texas from enforcing a trigger law ban before a formal judgment from the Supreme Court

U.A. Lewis, a constitutional lawyer, says this was put in place to stop irreparable harm.

“With a temporary restraining order, what happens is it just puts a pause on everything for just a moment,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t change anything; it doesn’t change any laws or anything with that effect. What it does is pauses something and maintain the status quo until we get more information and more facts.”

The judge’s ruling is only a stopgap measure that will extend abortion access in Texas for almost two months.

“The temporary restraining order only lasts 14 days. So, after the 14 days expire, there has to be a temporary injunction hearing or an agreement for the parties to extend the temporary restraining order,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she’s friends with the judge who ruled for the temporary restraining order, and she added she’s not at all surprised by her ruling.

“I’m not surprised about her saying, ‘Wait a minute. This doesn’t make sense. This is not connecting. Let’s put a pause on this; let’s figure this out, and then we’ll move forward,” Lewis said.

Access to abortions is limited to only certain clinics that were named in the lawsuit. These cities include Fort Worth, Mckinney, McAllen, San Antonio, Houston, and Austin.

The Center of Reproductive Rights said they do work all over the world and have seen the expansion of abortion rights in places they thought was impossible.

“This elimination of abortion rights by the Supreme Court and the US Constitution makes the United States an outlier against this global trend,” President Nancy Northup said.

The temporary injunction hearing is scheduled for July 12th.

