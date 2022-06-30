Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue through the day today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially in Deep East Texas. Any shower activity will die off after sunset tonight. The tropical low pressure in the Gulf will begin making its way northward into the state tomorrow, which should begin to increase rain chances for parts of our area. The best chances look to be on Saturday as the center of circulation moves closest to our region. Some rain could last into Sunday morning, but then rain chances begin to dwindle away and temperatures will be back to hot and humid through next week.

