Crews responding to reported plane crash south of Big Sandy

Plane crash
Plane crash(AP News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a plane crash south of Big Sandy.

According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the plane reportedly crashed in a field about five miles south of Big Sandy in Smith County off Highway 155.

Fire crews are en route to respond to the scene. Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as well as Smith County Constables from Pct. 4 and Pct. 5 are also responding.

