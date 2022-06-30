CHRISTUS EMS shares advice on staying safe on 4th of July

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Emergency medical services shares what kind of traumas they typically see around holidays such as the 4th of July.

“Some of the most common injuries that we see during the 4th of July holiday celebrations are attributed to firework-related accidents, motor vehicle collisions, and injuries involving aquatic activities,” says CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Chief EMS officer Shawn Salter.

If an injured person is in a position where they can’t get professional treatment, Salter recommends a few things.

He says the first step is to stop any bleeding as soon as you possibly can.

Salter says take anything that’s clean and apply it to the wound, compress the wound to help slow the bleeding until they are able to receive medical attention.

“If that should happen, certainly the first thing is to take care of the immediate life threatening injury so stay calm, access 911, and ambulance can be dispatched to your location also then seek emergency care at either one of the emergency rooms or hospitals through out the area,” Salter says

CHRISTUS EMS often holds classes within the East Texas community called ‘Stop The Bleed’. These classes teach the proper precautions to take when it comes to treating injuries.

“The most important thing to do is to, number one, recognize that right now in Texas, this year, we are extremely dry in East Texas. So you want to be smart about whether or not you even do set off your own fireworks. i would highly recommend that you attend a professional show where they have all the safety parameters in place to try to mitigate the risk of causing a wildfire from the use of fireworks,” Salter said.

“We want people to be able to enjoy July the 5th as well and to make good smart decisions,” Salter said.

