‘Wood County Unity Mural Project’ kicks off Monday, young artists give back to community

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Unity Mural project is a week-long event, giving the children of the community an opportunity to express themselves with the stroke of a paint can.

The young artists are part of the Flint and Steel Coalition, a non-profit organization dedicated to offering resources to the youth of the community who are in need of a space to be themselves creatively and authentically.

“Flint and Steel started from me living in Mineola my entire life,” Witt said. “There was a gap in assistance in resources that we gave to our youth.”

The Flint and Steel Executive Director Nathan Witt explained the importance of having groups that are designated to being an artistic outlet, which is why the projects like the Wood County Unity Mural Project.

However, to Witt and the artists contributing to the mural, the project is more than just a mural on a wall. It is a symbol of community, emphasizing the importance of “unity " in the word.

With the help of members of the community, Flint and Steel brought on Luis Valle, a Miami-based mural artist, to spearhead the mural and help out the young artists participating in this project bring their mural to life.

“I love doing stuff for the community and showing others the skills that I know,” Valle said. " And helping to empower people in the community to feel like they can step up and do murals themselves.”

Valle has not only done murals in the Miami area but all around the world. Traveling to places like China and India, to spread the message about his art. Now, he has taken a trip to Mineola to help the community with this project.

“I’ve been in contact with them since I think last year in October,” Valle said. “They just fell in love with what was going on and they wanted to bring us over here and help out with the murals.”

The planning for the mural has been a community effort that has been in the works for months now, taking into account different aspects from mural design to location.

The significance of the location, Taqueria Plancarte, is that it is one of the last sights seen by drivers and visitors leaving the city of Mineola.

“Every day going to and from, you’re going to pass by it and having that statement of we are a community and unity being the big aspect of our community, is definitely something that meant a lot to us and was important in us deciding that this was the wall,” Witt said.

The Flint and Steel Coalition has more projects and activities lined up for kids needing something to do this summer.

For more information, visit flintsteel.org.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.