Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman shot in the face leaving own 18th birthday party

18 year old shot hours after her birthday party
18 year old shot hours after her birthday party(Latrice Kennon)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was taken to the hospital Friday night after family members say she was shot in the face leaving her own birthday party.

According to WMC, the Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Breanna Keys was celebrating her 18th birthday at a family member’s house. She and her boyfriend were leaving the party when they were both shot.

“A car came speeding down the street just letting off shots,” Keys’ cousin Tamertrius Burks said, adding that Keys got caught in the crossfire.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to her jaw and ear.

Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys has been recovering in the intensive care unit but has a long road to recovery and multiple surgeries ahead.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kennon said. “They need to put these guns down.”

Keys’ boyfriend was not critically injured in the shooting and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers
Coffee City is at risk of closing down city operations
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations
Raul Torres
Harrison County sheriff, manhunt witness detail kidnapping suspect’s arrest
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership

Latest News

The Black Phone
The Stew Review: The Black Phone
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
French court convicts 20 in deadly 2015 Paris attacks
Source: KLTV Staff
Retired Air Force general says Rose City Airfest highlights military aviation’s impact on nation
Bed Bath & Beyond is accused of cutting back on air conditioning at some of its stores.
Analysts accuse Bed Bath & Beyond of cutting back on air conditioning in some stores