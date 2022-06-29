Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Highs in the mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
Highs in the mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning with clear skies and calm winds this morning. Sunny/mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. There will again be a low chance for showers today, mainly in Deep East Texas. Tomorrow, Highs again in the mid 90s, partly cloudy skies, and increasing rain chances.

A system in the Gulf could bring a significant amount of rain to East Texas in the coming days even if it doesn’t form into a tropical cyclone. Over the next handful of days, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that some locations could see over an inch of rain. Rain chances will peak on Friday and Saturday and taper off on Sunday. Monday, Independence Day, continues to look dry with sunny/mostly sunny skies. Highs through the entire seven day forecast period will be in the 90s, with no triple digits back in the forecast (yet). Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers
Coffee City is at risk of closing down city operations
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations
Raul Torres
Harrison County sheriff, manhunt witness detail kidnapping suspect’s arrest
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-29-22
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-28-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-28-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-28-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips