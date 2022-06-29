Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be a bit on the hot side due to highs climbing back into the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in Deep East Texas later this afternoon into the early evening hours, although coverage will likely not make it much farther up north before the rain fizzles away later in the evening. A tropical disturbance just off the Texas coastline will feed better shots at scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, with some rain likely making it as far north as I-20! The scattered rain and extra cloud cover will help keep temperatures either close to where they are today, or even cooler for a few spots depending on just how much rain they receive. Coverage for our showers and storms really increases on Friday and Saturday as the tropical low begins to spin inland and eventually will track through East Texas, pushing to the north slowly into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely, on and off throughout Friday, Friday night, and throughout most of Saturday. This rain is certainly needed for East Texas, but it is important to factor in these likely rain chances should you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. Rain coverage begins to wind down on Sunday, then the tap almost entirely turns off for Monday (Independence Day) and Tuesday. Expect some muggy and hot days for the start of next week with highs back in the middle 90s!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.