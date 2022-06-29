WebXtra: Gregg County officials prepare for expanded broadband internet access

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The ball is now rolling to make broadband accessibility a reality for one East Texas county.

The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a three-phase plan to begin work on expanding broadband across the county and connecting with neighboring counties. The proposal was given at their Wednesday morning meeting with detailed explanations of funding sources, individuals phase plans and a timetable for completion.

Gregg county judge Bill Stoudt talks about how the plan is crucial in the new business world we live in.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.