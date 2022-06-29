Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Diboll native, former Green Bay Packer holds youth football camp

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas youth had the chance to learn football drills from former Green Bay Packer Jermichael Finley, one of the greatest to come out of Diboll.

Finley came back to his hometown on Wednesday to host a free youth football camp. Since retiring from the game Finley has developed a love and passion to pass on his knowledge.

When he is not training youth he is watching the game on tv. He always has been a Cowboys fan and enjoys what he sees with his former coach Mike McCarthy now in Dallas. When the Cowboys visit Green Bay this upcoming season Finley will be a honorary captain for the game. He told us his prediction for the top team this year would be the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury rules DPS must pay $1.5M to former East Texas troopers
Coffee City is at risk of closing down city operations
Coffee City at risk of closing down city operations
Raul Torres
Harrison County sheriff, manhunt witness detail kidnapping suspect’s arrest
Five people were shot at a trail ride and a concert in Smith County early Sunday morning....
13-year-old among 5 people shot at Smith County trail ride event
Fire at used car dealership
Fire breaks out inside Tyler used car dealership

Latest News

Former Green Bay Packer and Diboll native Jermichael Finley held a football camp in his...
WebXtra: Diboll native, former Green Bay Packer holds youth football camp
Arp hires defensive coordinator who also coaches golf
Arp hires defensive coordinator who will also coach golf
Arp hires defensive coordinator who also coaches golf
Arp hires defensive coordinator who also coaches golf
Participants of the Fight for Five Softball Camp
Former, current West Sabine softball players honor legacy of teammate