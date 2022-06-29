Retired Air Force general says Rose City Airfest highlights military aviation’s impact on nation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During his interview with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler, Paul Landers, a retired Air Force general, talked about the importance of Independence Day and the upcoming Rose City Airfest event.

Rose City Airfest will be held at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Friday, and Monday marks Independence Day.

Landers, who graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1962 and went on to serve 31 years, will be an honoree at Airfest.

“I was honored to be asked to represent all the veterans of East Texas, so I accepted, and I’m looking forward to the event,” Landers said. “I’m humbled to be a part of the air show and to be recognized as one of the hundreds, if not thousands, of veterans here in East Texas.”

Landers said Camp V, an East Texas organization, is putting on Airfest to recognize veterans and raise money to help them.

“Cam V is an exceptional facility that is becoming a model for other veteran organizations,” Landers explained. “Susan Campbell and her team, all the sponsors, and the generous people of East Texas have created a hub for veterans to connect with each other, to receive assistance, guidance, or counseling for all their needs, and that’s an important thing.”

When asked what the July 4th holiday means to him, Landers said Americans need to pay particular attention to it and recognize the many freedoms and benefits we have that were paid for in part by veterans.

“It’s probably more important now than it has been in the recent past because of all the activities going on in our country,” Landers said.

Later in the interview, Butler asked Landers if there is any wisdom he can impart to younger generations.

I don’t know if I can give any wisdom, but I’ll say people need to be grateful for what they have inherited and work to make it better,” Landers said.

Landers said people can buy tickets to the 2022 Airfest online.

The retired general said the event will have a patriotic theme and that it will highlight the impact military aviation has had on the development of the United States.

“I think anyone who comes to the airshow will enjoy and appreciate it,” Landers said.

According to the Rose City Airfest website, parking at the event will open at 1 p.m., and the gates will open at 2 p.m. The aircraft exhibit will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. The airshow will kick off at 6 p.m.

The 2020 Rose City will feature an A-10 Warthog Thunderbolt II, a B-29 Superfortress, a P-51 Mustang, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, a B-25 Devil Dog, an O-1 Bir Dog, a Mig-17, a T-30 Shooting Star, a C-130 Hercules, and other aircraft.

For more information on the Rose City Airfest, click here.

